Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Tops $0.12

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $39,889.14 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ribbon Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,823,718 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ribbon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ribbon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.