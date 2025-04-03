RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $249.35, but opened at $163.19. RH shares last traded at $143.34, with a volume of 2,899,580 shares.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.69.

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,714.50. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in RH by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.91.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

