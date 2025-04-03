RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. RH updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RH Price Performance

RH stock opened at $249.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.21 and a 200 day moving average of $350.91. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $457.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on RH from $556.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.13.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

