RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Guggenheim

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.56.

RH traded down $107.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,007,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,280. RH has a 52 week low of $141.18 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.91.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $4,268,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $752,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in RH by 139.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

