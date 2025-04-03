RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $436.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $515.00 to $436.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 167.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on RH from $440.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.69.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RH

RH Trading Down 31.8 %

NYSE RH opened at $163.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.21 and a 200-day moving average of $350.91. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 1-year low of $163.58 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $11,261,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.