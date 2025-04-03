RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 43.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 153,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 120,687 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 123.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $93.64 and a one year high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

