RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 675 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $335.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.06. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.