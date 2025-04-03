ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $21,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $118,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ResMed by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $222.78 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,940 shares of company stock worth $9,164,385 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

