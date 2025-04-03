ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $222.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.54.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMD

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.