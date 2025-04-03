Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $966.88.
REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
REGN opened at $625.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $680.43 and a 200-day moving average of $786.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $610.10 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
