Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Regency Centers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

