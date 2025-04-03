REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REE

REE Automotive Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Shares of REE opened at $2.77 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in REE Automotive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.