Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Iron Mountain (IRM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM):

3/31/2025 – Iron Mountain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2025 – Iron Mountain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2025 – Iron Mountain had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – Iron Mountain was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2025 – Iron Mountain was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – Iron Mountain had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Iron Mountain had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.07. 1,967,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,439. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $107.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,848 shares of company stock worth $23,418,519 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.4% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

