REACT Group (LON:REAT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.30 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.36 ($0.84), with a volume of 60411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.86).

REACT Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.90. The firm has a market cap of £15.21 million, a P/E ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 0.74.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 11.18 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About REACT Group

In other REACT Group news, insider Spencer Dredge acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($93.74) per share, with a total value of £721,900 ($937,410.73). Also, insider Mark Braund bought 6,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,279 ($94.52) per share, for a total transaction of £499,994.51 ($649,259.20). Insiders acquired 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $123,197,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

