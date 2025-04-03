RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the February 28th total of 153,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RCM Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Stock Performance

RCMT stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.37). RCM Technologies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $76.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCMT shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCMT

About RCM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.