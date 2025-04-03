RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Up 25.9% in March

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $293.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on RBB Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBB Bancorp

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 3,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $58,023.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 551,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,748.53. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $171,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

