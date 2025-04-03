Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Price

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,900.33. The trade was a 35.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $932,894,000 after buying an additional 9,504,201 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,564 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

