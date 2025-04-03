Raymond James Estimates Centerra Gold’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CG stock opened at C$8.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$70,901.64. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$31,720.68. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.