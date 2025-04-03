Rangeley Capital LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
Separately, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000.
Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ OACCU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.
About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences
We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OACCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.