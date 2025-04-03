Rangeley Capital LLC Takes Position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences (NASDAQ:OACCU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ OACCU opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22.

About Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated on June 28, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

