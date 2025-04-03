Rangeley Capital LLC Takes $425,000 Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YPF. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 230,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE YPF opened at $35.47 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

