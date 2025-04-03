Rangeley Capital LLC Invests $843,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $34,150,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 337,514 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 312,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after buying an additional 219,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after buying an additional 209,217 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $983.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

