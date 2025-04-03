Rangeley Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 320,000 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Cardlytics makes up about 1.1% of Rangeley Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rangeley Capital LLC owned 0.63% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 32.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $32,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,651.92. The trade was a 6.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Gupta sold 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $59,427.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,736.48. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,454 shares of company stock valued at $391,864 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

