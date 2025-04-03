Rangeley Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 19.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,670,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $1,489,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 169.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 298,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

