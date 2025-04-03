Range Resources (RRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/31/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2025 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

3/19/2025 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2025 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

3/7/2025 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/5/2025 – Range Resources was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Trading.

2/27/2025 – Range Resources was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 6.2 %

NYSE:RRC traded down $2.51 on Thursday, reaching $38.10. 3,506,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Range Resources by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 604,199 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

