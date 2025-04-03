Rainwater Charitable Foundation Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Rainwater Charitable Foundation lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 29.9% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rainwater Charitable Foundation owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $44,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $960,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 42,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2096 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

