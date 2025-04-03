Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – April 2nd

Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, and Rigetti Computing are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that develop or utilize quantum computing technologies, which harness the principles of quantum mechanics to perform complex computations at speeds far surpassing classical computers. These stocks can represent investments in cutting-edge hardware, software, and related research, typically exhibiting high growth potential alongside increased volatility due to the nascent stage of the technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE:BAH traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.54. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,156,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,113,806. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. 32,316,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,427,737. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

