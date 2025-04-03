QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $142.47 and last traded at $142.60. 3,215,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,573,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $2,721,882,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $527,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.