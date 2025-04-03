Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QUAD. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $294.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.76. Quad/Graphics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Quad/Graphics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Quad/Graphics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is -27.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

