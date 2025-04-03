Q2 Earnings Forecast for OTC:DEFTF Issued By Northland Capmk

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DeFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DeFi Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded DeFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of OTC:DEFTF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. DeFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.

