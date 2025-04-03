Q1 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Lowered by Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

TECK stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

