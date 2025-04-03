Q1 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Reduced by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 14.45%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of HAFC opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $683.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.87. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $27.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

