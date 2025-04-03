Q1 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Reduced by DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Foundation from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

First Foundation Stock Up 2.5 %

FFWM stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $440.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Foundation by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 4,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.