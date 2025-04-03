Q1 Earnings Estimate for GRRR Issued By Northland Capmk

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ GRRR opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Gorilla Technology Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

