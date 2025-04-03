Q1 Earnings Estimate for Contango Ore Issued By Roth Capital

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Contango Ore in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Contango Ore’s current full-year earnings is ($5.36) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Contango Ore’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Contango Ore Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Contango Ore has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Contango Ore during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Contango Ore by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Contango Ore by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Contango Ore by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Contango Ore

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,881.18. This trade represents a 0.92 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Contango Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.