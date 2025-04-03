Q1 Earnings Estimate for BlackLine Issued By DA Davidson

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for BlackLine in a report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BlackLine’s FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%.
BlackLine Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.03. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $34,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after purchasing an additional 435,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $23,770,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $451,400.96. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
