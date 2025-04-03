Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.73.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $297.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

