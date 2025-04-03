ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 4,450,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,739,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 10.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.