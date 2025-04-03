ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Should You Buy?

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 4,450,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 9,739,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 10.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
