ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.74, but opened at $38.62. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 1,470,062 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

