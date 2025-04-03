ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 11,510,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PUMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PUMP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro
ProPetro Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PUMP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 927,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,428. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $782.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45.
About ProPetro
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProPetro
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.