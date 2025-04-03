Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,604,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,168,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,418,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,890,000 after buying an additional 1,464,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,776,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,479,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 994,800 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

