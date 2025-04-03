Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.04 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

