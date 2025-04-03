Principal Quality ETF (PSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSETGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

About Principal Quality ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET)

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.