Principal Quality ETF (PSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.
About Principal Quality ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Quality ETF
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 5 Reasons the S&P 500 Could Rebound Strongly in 2025
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Best Gold Stocks in 2025… So Far
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Reasons Why Halliburton is a Good Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.