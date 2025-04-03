Principal Quality ETF (PSET) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1173 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET opened at $66.84 on Thursday. Principal Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.48.

About Principal Quality ETF

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

