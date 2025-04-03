Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

PFG stock opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 141,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

