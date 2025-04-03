Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Primerica worth $30,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Primerica by 108.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $291.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.12. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $307.91.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $65,555.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $56,030. The trade was a 53.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primerica

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.