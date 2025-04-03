Presearch Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $51,228.94 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

