Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.96 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $114,368.31 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 41,457,105 coins and its circulating supply is 41,457,016 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 41,454,976.563502 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.12179434 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $109,412.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

