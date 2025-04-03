Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,605 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after buying an additional 349,222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,146,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,551,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $366.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.