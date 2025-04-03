Pitcairn Co. Purchases 567,556 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,556 shares during the quarter. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 11.99% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $68,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QAI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter.

QAI opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $690.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

