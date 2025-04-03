Pitcairn Co. Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,716,000. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 41.0% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,544,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,877,000 after buying an additional 449,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after acquiring an additional 408,088 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Shell by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after acquiring an additional 313,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 16,663.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 307,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 305,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

