Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 9522666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Pinterest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,880.34. This trade represents a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $3,180,906.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,497.84. The trade was a 94.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,753 shares of company stock valued at $11,640,201. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,432,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,441,000 after buying an additional 4,527,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,599,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,381,000 after acquiring an additional 316,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,205,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

